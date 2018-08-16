Iraq Launches Airstrike on Daesh 'Operations Room' in Syria - Iraqi Army

As the Iraqi military reported Thursday, the country's jets destroyed a Daesh "operations room" in Syria, killing several fighters.
"According to intelligence, those terrorists who were killed were planning criminal operations using suicide vests and intended to target innocents in the next few days inside Iraq," the military said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Syrian government military forces are continuing their offensive against the remaining terrorists in Syria.
Following a series of sweeping counterterrorism operations, the Syrian government and Russia, the US-led coalition and the Iraqi authorities have managed to liberate over 90 percent of the territory Daesh had earlier seized.
*Daesh, also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
