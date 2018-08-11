WATCH Syrian Army Advance on Terrorists in Suwayda Province

Over the past few days, Syrian government troops managed to advance 25 kilometers (15 miles) in the Suwayda Desert, cleansing the area of Daesh* militants.

The Syrian Army continues to attack the positions of Daesh terrorists located in eastern areas of the southwestern province of Suwayda, according to a Sputnik correspondent.

The government forces managed to block Daesh units by staging a series of artillery and air strikes on jihadist logistics routes between Suwayda and the al-Tanf border crossing near Iraq.

Earlier, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that as a result of the army's offensive, the government forces managed to establish control "over new areas in the depth of 40 km in the eastern countryside of Suwayda which led to enhancing the security in the area."

READ MORE: Southern Offensive: Rebels Pushed Into a Corner by Syrian Arab Army

In another development, the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) reportedly announced earlier this month that they were ready and willing to assist government forces in their Suwayda anti-Daesh campaign.

YPG commander Sipan Hemo underscored that the YPG has repeatedly demonstrated its competence in battling and defeating Daesh terrorists in many parts of Syria.

*Daesh (ISIL, ISIS, Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia