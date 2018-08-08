Fast & Furious UK Tourist Speeds Lamborghini Huracan Through 33 Tickets in Dubai

A 25-year-old British national triggered every speed camera on a Dubai's highway, reaching 150mph, as he drove around in a rented Lamborghini Huracan.

Farah Hashi, a tourist from the United Kingdom, has to pay 170,000 dirhams (over $46,000) in 33 separate speeding penalties.

Mr. Hashi reportedly left his passport with the company as a guarantee after he rented the vehicle. Although he was meant to leave the country on Wednesday, the Brit from Newport, south Wales may have to extend his stay to deal with the emerged situation.

Mr. Hashi initially paid 6,000 dirhams (around $1,600) to hire the sports car, which is worth over $353,000. As he was driving the yellow Lamborghini around the city, including the Sheikh Zayed Road, Mr. Hashi managed to speed between 126kph and 230kph, between 2.31am and 6.26am.

Owners of the company, Saeed Ali Rent a Car, that rented out the luxury supercar, fear they may be forced to pay the penalties, rather than the driver.

Saeed Ali Rent a Car also rents out other sports and luxury cars, including Ferrari 458 Spider ($816), Audi R8 Spyder ($680), Audi A5 Convertible ($163).

According to its website, the rental "offers a unique and hassle-free experience to all our customers along with a brand new fleet ranging from economy to luxury vehicles."