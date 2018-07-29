Palestinian Teen Jailed for Slapping IDF Soldier Released From Prison (PHOTOS)

Ahed Tamimi, a well-known Palestinian teen activist, hit international headlines in December after a video of her slapping and kicking two Israeli soldiers went viral.

Israeli Prison Service spokesman Assaf Librati stated Sunday Ahed Tamimi and her mother were released after serving an eight-month sentence for assaulting IDF soldiers.

READ MORE: Palestinian Teen Given 8 Months in Jail for Slapping Israeli Soldier in Her Yard

The army has transferred the two women to their village of Nabi Saleh in the West Bank, where the 17-year-old is expected to speak at a press conference at 4 p.m. local time (1300 GMT) later on Sunday.

Ahed Tamimi takes in her first breath of fresh air as she's released from Israeli prison. #GreatReturnMarch #AhedTamimipic.twitter.com/vXqwCjirZZ — AbdelKarim Alkahlout #Gaza (@KareemN96) 29 июля 2018 г.

The Wonder Woman Returns. Ahed Tamimi. pic.twitter.com/Kr5r4HtUi3 — Sheharyar Khan (@iSheharyar) 29 июля 2018 г.

© AP Photo / Oren Ziv As Trial Begins, Amnesty Calls for Release of Palestinian Teen Arrested for Slapping Israeli Soldiers (VIDEO)

Tamimi, who was largely viewed as a symbol of Palestinian resistance, was detained in December 2017 after she was filmed slapping and kicking two Israeli soldiers outside of her house in Nabi Saleh.

The teen was reportedly angry because her 15-year-old cousin had been severely injured after being shot in the face with a rubber bullet as clashes between Palestinians and the IDF turned violent following US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.