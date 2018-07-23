Damascus Calls White Helmets' Evacuation From Syria 'Criminal Op' by Israel

Tel Aviv has evacuated members of the White Helmets and their families from Syria at the request of the United States, Canada and the European Union, as government forces are approaching the rebel-held territories in the south of the country.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry has condemned the evacuation of the White Helmets personnel from the country, slamming it as a "criminal operation" by "Israel and its tools."

"The operation carried out by Israel and its subordinates is criminal, it revealed the true nature of the so-called White Helmets, Syria warned about its danger," the ministry's spokesperson told the SANA state news agency.

The ministry added that the support of the evacuation by the US, the UK, Jordan, Germany and Canada attests to the fact that these countries "back terrorists in Syria."

On July 22, Israel announced that it had started the transfer of members of the White Helmets, an NGO accused by Damascus and Moscow of aiding terrorists, from Syria, citing concern for their lives.

Washington welcomed the White Helmets' evacuation from Syria, calling them ‎"brave volunteers, who have saved thousands of lives."

The White Helmets, also called the Syrian Civil Defense, is a non-governmental organization founded in 2013, stating the rescue of civilians in war zones as its fundamental aim. However, the Syrian government accuses the White Helmets of ties with jihadists as well as disseminating Western-sponsored propaganda. Russia, in turn, has repeatedly accused the NGO of faking "rescue operations" and staging false flag attacks by Moscow and Damascus.