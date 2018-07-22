Israel Evacuates White Helmets From Syria - Reports

Israel evacuated nearly 800 White Helmets personnel and their families from the southwest of Syria to Jordan, where they will later be transported to Great Britan, Canada, and Germany, Bild reported.

The evacuation reportedly began at 9:30 p.m. local time on Saturday evening, when the United Nations assisted the White Helmets personnel to cross safely into the contested Syria's region of Golan Heights.

According to the Bild, the evacuation was negotiated between the United States, Russia and the Syrian authorities.

© Sputnik / Morad Saeed US Plans to Resume Support for White Helmets Despite Alleged Ties to Jihadists

On Monday, the CNN broadcaster reported, citing sources, that the evacuation of about 1,000 White Helmets' members and their families from Syria was discussed during the NATO summit last week amid the progress the Syrian government is making in regaining control over the rebel-controlled regions.

The White Helmets volunteer group considers itself a non-governmental organization aimed at protecting Syrian civilians. However, Syria's President Bashar Assad says that the group is affiliated with the al-Qaeda terrorist organization.

Moscow and Damascus have accused the White Helmets of helping to stage the chemical attack in Eastern Ghouta’s Douma on April 7 that prompted the United States, the United Kingdom and France to launch more than 100 missiles on multiple targets in Syria one week later.