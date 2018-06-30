Explosion Hits Gaza, Killing Two and Wounding Five - Health Ministry

Gaza’s Health Ministry has reported an explosion in the Shujaiyeh neighborhood of Gaza City that killed two and injured another five. The ministry, however, has not specified a possible cause of the blast.

According to the ministry, three of those wounded are in critical condition.

The situation in the Gaza Strip, especially in close proximity to the border with Israel has become increasingly tense over the last several months amid a rally called the Great March of Return, which began on March 30 and led to a spike of violence in the region. This is connected with the Israeli Defense Forces' use of lethal force to suppress the rallies, citing security concerns and putting the blame for the escalation on Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip.

Relations between the self-proclaimed state of Palestine and Israel have been strained for decades: Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially controlled by Israel and the Palestinian Authority. Tensions escalated amid the US decision to relocate its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

