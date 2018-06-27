Israeli Army Accuses Hamas of Missile Attack From Gaza Strip

"The Hamas terror organization launched a barrage of projectiles from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory…. The Hamas terror organization will bear the consequences for facilitating terror and instability," IDF said on Twitter.
The military said that the attack began after IDF's strike at a vehicle of the Hamas operative, who participated in launches of balloons with explosive devices to the Israeli territory. IDF strike also targeted two observation posts of Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.
Palestinian Injured in Friday's Clashes at Gaza-Israeli Border Dies at Hospital
The situation on the Israeli border with Gaza became really tense amid the rally called Great March of Return, which began on March 30. The Israeli side has been using lethal arms to suppress the rallies citing security concerns and putting the blame for the escalation on the Hamas radical movement, governing the Gaza Strip.
