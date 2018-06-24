Palestinian Injured in Friday’s Clashes at Gaza-Israeli Border Dies at Hospital

GAZA (Sputnik) - A Palestinian who sustained wounds in Friday’s clashes with Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip has died at hospital, Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Kidra told Sputnik on Sunday.

“The 29-year-old Palestinian died at hospital from heavy wounds he sustained during clashes in the east of the city of Khan Yunis [the southern Gaza Strip] this Friday,” Kidra said.

This brought the total death toll among Palestinians protesting the occupation of their native land by Israel to 132, with thousands injured by Israeli live fire and tear gas.

READ MORE: Palestinian Responsible for Car Ramming Attack in West Bank Surrenders — Reports

© REUTERS / Kobi Gideon/Courtesy of Government Press Office US Peace Plan is Attempt to Normalize Israeli 'Apartheid' in Palestine - PLO

Demonstrations on the Gaza-Israel border have been on since March 30. Israel has blamed Gaza’s militant administration Hamas and Iran for the violence.

Relations between Israel and Palestine have been strained for decades. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

In recent months the situation escalated amid the US decision to relocate its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.