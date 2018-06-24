West Bank Car Ramming Attack Leaves 3 Israeli Soldiers Injured - IDF

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - At least three Israeli servicemen were injured in a car-ramming attack in the village of Husan located in the West Bank, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Saturday.

"In the last hour, a Palestinian driver attempted to run over IDF troops during a security patrol in the village of Husan, northwest of Bethlehem. Three soldiers were lightly injured and were given medical treatment at the scene," the IDF said on its Twitter account.

According to the IDF press service, the injured servicemen have been taken to a hospital.

The IDF added that the investigation into details of the incident was ongoing.

Tensions between the Israelis and Palestinians flared up amid the Great March of Return rally, which began in the Gaza Strip on March 30. Along with mass protests, Palestinians are also using arson balloons and kites to start fires on the Israeli territory.

Israel has been using lethal force to suppress the rallies, citing security concerns, and blaming the escalation on Hamas. The clashes have already left over 120 people killed.

Earlier this week, IAF fighter jets targeted approximately 25 targets in the Gaza Strip. In response, Hamas launched up to 45 rockets at southern Israeli communities.