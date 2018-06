Saudi Air Defense Shots Down Houthi Ballistic Missile Above Riyadh - Reports

The Saudi air defense forces intercepted a ballistic missile fired by the Yemeni Houthi militants and targeting the country's capital of Riyadh, Al Ekhbariya TV channel reported.

Previously, Reuters reported, citing local witnesses, that several loud blasts were heard in Saudi Arabia's capital, with bright flashes seen in the sky.

Some Twitter users shared the alleged videos of the flashes. However, their veracity has not been confirmed.

اللهم اجعل هذا البلد امنا ي رب ♥️ #الرياض_الان pic.twitter.com/CgDc8d1PCU — محمد الشهري (@almdrft1) June 24, 2018

— نشـمي مـاجد البعيّــر (@Nashmi_Albaier) June 24, 2018

​

