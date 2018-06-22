Register
02:34 GMT +322 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Yemeni female fighter supporting the Shiite Huthi rebels, and carrying weapons used for ceremonial purposes, takes part in an anti-Saudi rally in the capital Sanaa

    Houthi Forces Claim They Destroyed UAE Recon Plane

    © AFP 2018 / Mohammed Huwais
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    191

    Houthi forces operating near the Yemen-Saudia Arabia border adjacent to the Red Sea downed a United Arab Emirates recon aircraft on Thursday, al-Masdar News reported.

    A media arm for the Houthi forces said that its rocket battalion shot down a UAE aircraft off the coast of Saudi Arabia's Jizan Region, according to al-Masdar News.

    Anti-aircraft missiles struck the plane and killed the crew on the aircraft, AMN noted, citing Houthi forces.

    The UAE Air Force has two types of reconnaissance aircraft in its inventory, the Canadian-made Bombardier Dash 8 and the CASA/IPTN CN-235, which is jointly produced Construcciones Aeronauticas of Spain and Indonesian Aerospace. It is not clear which type of aircraft the Houthis reportedly destroyed.

    A soldier walks at Red Sea port of Hodeidah, Yemen May 10, 2017
    © REUTERS / Abduljabbar Zeyad/File Photo
    UAE Naval Vessel Struck by Houthis Sinks Off of Yemeni Coast - Reports

    Earlier this week, the Saudi Press Agency accused Yemeni Houthi forces of firing missiles aimed at the Saudi port city of Jizan from the northern Yemeni Saada province, Sputnik International News reported.

    Significant fighting between the Saudi-led coalition and Houthi forces has taken place in Yemen lately, with Saudi and UAE warplanes initiating a full-fledged offensive aimed at retaking the port city of al-Hudaydah. Seeing as the port is crucial for Yemen to import basic goods like food, human rights advocates such as the World Health Organization called on all parties in the conflict to ensure that the port is able to continue operating.

    "We stand with our UN partners to call on all parties to the conflict to protect the port, and allow its uninterrupted functioning," the WHO's director-general said June 16, adding that the organization calls "on all parties to protect health workers and their facilities from harm, as well as to ensure unimpeded access for medical teams seeking to treat the wounded."

    Related:

    Yemen Mulls Turning to UN to Drive UAE Out of Socotra Island
    Pentagon Reports Making 17 Anti-Al-Qaeda Airstrikes in Yemen in Past 3 Months
    Saudi Arabia Says New Yemen Missile Intercepted
    IOM Warns Offensive on Yemen’s Hodeidah Port Putting 600,000 at Risk
    Houthi Missile Reportedly Fired at Saudi-Held Base in Yemen
    Tags:
    Yemen conflict, Saudi Arabia, Yemen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hope it Doesn't Rain: Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest Starts in US
    Hope it Doesn't Rain: Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest Starts in US
    Ingraham at it Again
    Ingraham at it Again
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse