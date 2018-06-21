Hamas Allegedly Paid Gaza Family to Accuse Israel of Baby Girl's Death

In the wake of the death of the baby, Gaza Health Ministry officials stated that she died from inhaling tear gas that was fired by Israeli military during mass demonstrations in the Gaza Strip.

According to Haaretz, Israeli prosecutors filed an indictment Thursday against a Gaza Strip resident, Mahmoud Omar, who was caught attempting to “infiltrate” the Jewish state and appeared to be related to a baby girl who died last month.

READ MORE: Two Palestinians Die in Hospital After Clashing With Israelis in Gaza – Official

While being interrogated in Israel, Omar allegedly said that the leader of Hamas in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, paid the minor’s family 8,000 shekels ($2,200) to lie about the cause of the baby’s death and claim that the eight-month-old died from exposure to tear gas that had been used by Israeli forces in an attempt to disperse Palestinian protesters.

Even though the family announced that the baby girl, Layla al-Ghandour, had died of a blood disorder, the allegations against the Israeli troops were also unearthed.

Responding to the reports, the Israeli army questioned the claims, stating that they had “evidence that undermines the credibility of the Palestinian Ministry of Health’s announcement regarding the death of the baby.”

The indictment suggests that on the day the baby died, Omar was participating in a rally near the Gaza border with Israel, and it was his mother that called him to tell the news.

READ MORE: Israel's DM Vows to Crack Down on Palestinian Arson Attacks as IDF Strikes Gaza

On May 14, the day of the official opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem, the Gaza Health Ministry said that the baby had died from tear gas fired by Israeli forces, but on the following day, a medic told the Associated Press that he believed a serious pre-existing medical condition was to blame for the infant’s death.

© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit IDF Strikes Over a Dozen Hamas Targets in Gaza Strip (VIDEO)

Later, the Ministry stated that it was not clear if Layla had died due to Israeli troops’ actions, and nearly two weeks after her death, her name was removed from the list of Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli forces near the border. Ashraf al-Qudra, the Ministry spokesman, said that Layla’s death was being probed by the Palestinian Justice Ministry.

A total of 60 Palestinians were killed and more than 2,400 injured during one of the bloodiest days of protests with Israeli Defense Forces as the Great March of Return turned violent following the US Embassy’s relocation from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.