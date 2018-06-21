Register
18:28 GMT +321 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Palestinian protesters chant slogans as they gather during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, Friday, April 13, 2018

    Hamas Allegedly Paid Gaza Family to Accuse Israel of Baby Girl's Death

    © AP Photo / Khalil Hamra
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    120

    In the wake of the death of the baby, Gaza Health Ministry officials stated that she died from inhaling tear gas that was fired by Israeli military during mass demonstrations in the Gaza Strip.

    According to Haaretz, Israeli prosecutors filed an indictment Thursday against a Gaza Strip resident, Mahmoud Omar, who was caught attempting to “infiltrate” the Jewish state and appeared to be related to a baby girl who died last month.

    READ MORE: Two Palestinians Die in Hospital After Clashing With Israelis in Gaza – Official

    While being interrogated in Israel, Omar allegedly said that the leader of Hamas in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, paid the minor’s family 8,000 shekels ($2,200) to lie about the cause of the baby’s death and claim that the eight-month-old died from exposure to tear gas that had been used by Israeli forces in an attempt to disperse Palestinian protesters.

    Israeli F-15
    © AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit
    Israeli Jets Carry Out Airstrikes on 9 Targets in Northern Gaza Strip
    Even though the family announced that the baby girl, Layla al-Ghandour, had died of a blood disorder, the allegations against the Israeli troops were also unearthed.

    Responding to the reports, the Israeli army questioned the claims, stating that they had “evidence that undermines the credibility of the Palestinian Ministry of Health’s announcement regarding the death of the baby.”

    The indictment suggests that on the day the baby died, Omar was participating in a rally near the Gaza border with Israel, and it was his mother that called him to tell the news.

    READ MORE: Israel's DM Vows to Crack Down on Palestinian Arson Attacks as IDF Strikes Gaza

    On May 14, the day of the official opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem, the Gaza Health Ministry said that the baby had died from tear gas fired by Israeli forces, but on the following day, a medic told the Associated Press that he believed a serious pre-existing medical condition was to blame for the infant’s death.

    An Israeli air force jet fighter plane. (File)
    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    IDF Strikes Over a Dozen Hamas Targets in Gaza Strip (VIDEO)
    Later, the Ministry stated that it was not clear if Layla had died due to Israeli troops’ actions, and nearly two weeks after her death, her name was removed from the list of Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli forces near the border. Ashraf al-Qudra, the Ministry spokesman, said that Layla’s death was being probed by the Palestinian Justice Ministry.

    A total of 60 Palestinians were killed and more than 2,400 injured during one of the bloodiest days of protests with Israeli Defense Forces as the Great March of Return turned violent following the US Embassy’s relocation from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

    Related:

    IDF Strikes Over a Dozen Hamas Targets in Gaza Strip (VIDEO)
    Israel's DM Vows to Crack Down on Palestinian Arson Attacks as IDF Strikes Gaza
    Israeli Jets Carry Out Airstrikes on 9 Targets in Northern Gaza Strip
    Kushner, Haley Hold Talks With UN Chief on Humanitarian Needs in Gaza
    UN Resolution on Gaza Violence Blow to US – Palestinian Foreign Minister
    UNGA Votes to Condemn Israel's 'Excessive Force' Against Gaza Protests
    Hamas Leader Joins Friday Prayer Near Fence Between Gaza and Israel – Reports
    Tags:
    Palestine, Hamas, Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Yahya Sinwar, Israel, Gaza Strip
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kingdom of Sand: How Desert Engulfs Dubai and Abu Dhabi
    Kingdom of Sand: How Desert Engulfs Dubai and Abu Dhabi
    Ingraham at it Again
    Ingraham at it Again
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse