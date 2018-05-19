Two Palestinians Die in Hospital After Clashing With Israelis in Gaza – Official

GAZA (Sputnik) - Two Palestinians who were wounded in Monday's clashes with Israeli forces on the Gaza Strip border have succumbed to their injuries in a hospital, Ashraf Kedra, the spokesman for the Health Ministry in Gaza, told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Today in the morning two men aged 58 and 20, who were injured on May 14 in clashes with the Israeli army, died in the hospital," the spokesman said.

On Monday, over 60 Palestinians were killed and more than 2,500 injured in clashes with the Israeli Defense Forces amid opening of the US Embassy in the city of Jerusalem.

The situation on the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip has significantly deteriorated over the past several months. Since March 30, Palestinians have been holding mass rallies near the Gaza Strip border, known as the Great March of Return.

The demonstrators claim the right of return for people displaced during the war after Israel's creation in 1948 The Israeli forces have been suppressing the demonstrators using lethal weapons, citing security concerns.