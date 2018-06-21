Register
09:54 GMT +321 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

    Iran’s Zarif Vows Cooperation With US After Return to Nuclear Deal

    © AP Photo / Ronald Zak
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    110

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in an article that his country would come back to the negotiating table with the United States if it sticks to the 2015 nuclear pact.

    "If the US government summons the courage to renounce these policies… a new image of the US will emerge in the world, including in Iran, paving the path to joint efforts for security, stability, and inclusive sustainable development," he pledged.

    In the article for the Iran Daily news website, entitled "US foreign policy in crisis," Zarif slammed US counterpart Mike Pompeo for making "threats" against Iran in May when he made 12 demands that Tehran had to meet to avoid "the strongest sanctions in history."

    Zarif said the ultimatum was a "desperate reaction" and an attempt to justify Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from world powers’ nuclear agreement with Iran.

    The diplomat suggested the Trump administration should cease treaty violations, "economic aggression" against Iran and acknowledge regional meddling.

    READ MORE: Iran Wants Guarantees From EU That JCPOA Would Be Beneficial for It — Zarif

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, right, and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov arrive to their joint press conference in Tehran, Iran
    © AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
    Lavrov Slams US for Iran Nuke Deal Exit as Tehran Looks at China, Russia to Save It
    Earlier in June, the Foreign Minister stated that country plans to receive the economic benefits from the agreement, which were initially stipulated in it.

    The relations between the US and Iran have deteriorated after Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the accord.

    Following this decision, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned Iranian individuals and entities including those with links to Iran's Revolutionary Guard.

    Related:

    Moscow Ready to Join EU Safeguard Measures Amid US Exit From JCPOA
    Iran, Russia Must Ensure More Serious Dialogue Amid US Exit From JCPOA – Rouhani
    Iran to Accept No Changes to JCPOA, Considers Talks Complete - Senior Lawmaker
    JCPOA is 'Zero-Sum Game' for Israel, While EU Looking for a 'Formula' - Scholar
    Tags:
    economic affairs, sustainable development, Iran nuclear deal, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kingdom of Sand: How Desert Engulfs Dubai and Abu Dhabi
    Kingdom of Sand: How Desert Engulfs Dubai and Abu Dhabi
    Ingraham at it Again
    Ingraham at it Again
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse