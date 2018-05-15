Iran Wants Guarantees From EU That JCPOA Would Be Beneficial for It - Zarif

"Guarantees of benefits of the JCPOA should be given to Iran. We will have to see whether [those] remaining in the JCPOA can deliver those benefits to Iran," Javad Zarif stated Tuesday.
The top official has reemphasized the country's position on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, commonly to as the Iran nuclear deal: in particular, that country plans to receive the economic benefits from the agreement, which were initially stipulated in it.
"We have started an intensive process [and] the economic benefits inside the JCPOA should be preserved for Iran," Zarif said.
The move has been strongly criticized by other P5+1 members, Moscow, London, Beijing, Paris, Berlin and Brussels, who have confirmed their commitment to the deal.
The agreement was signed on July 14, 2015, and ensured that Iran's nuclear program remains peaceful in exchange for sanctions relief.
