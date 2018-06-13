Register
19:30 GMT +313 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A car arrives at the headquarters of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, OPCW, in The Hague, Netherlands.

    OPCW Claims Sarin, Chlorine "Very Likely" Used in Syria in March 2017

    © AP Photo / Peter Dejong
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 06

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Fact-Finding Mission (FFM) of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) confirmed on Wednesday that chemical weapons were "very likely used" in Syria’s Ltamenah on March 24 and 25 2017, the OPCW said.

    "The Fact-Finding Mission (FFM) of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), confirmed in a report released today that sarin was very likely used as a chemical weapon in the south of Ltamenah, Syrian Arab Republic, on 24 March 2017. The FFM also concluded that chlorine was very likely used as a chemical weapon at Ltamenah Hospital and the surrounding area on 25 March 2017," the statement read.

    However, the international body explained that drawing final conclusions on the issue would require a longer period of time, due to "the collection of information and material, interviewing witnesses, as well as analysis of samples."

    READ MORE: US to Limit Input in UN Conference on Disarmament Due to Syria's Presidency

    U.S. Ambassador Robert Wood walks out in protest at Syria's presidency of the Conference on Disarmament at the United Nations in Geneva in Geneva, Switzerland May 29, 2018
    © REUTERS / Denis Balibouse
    US Delegation Walks Out as Syrian Envoy Starts Speaking at UN Disarmament Forum
    The report released by OPCW lays out that the assumptions they made are based on "separate witness testimony, epidemiological analysis and environmental samples," without providing any further details. The investigative body has further explained that its mandate is "to determine whether chemical weapons or toxic chemicals as weapons have been used in Syria," without identifying those responsible for the attacks.

    READ MORE: Syrian State-Run Media Accuses US Intel of Staging Fake Chemical Attacks

    The alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria has become a hot topic on the international agenda over the last several years after numerous accusations by the Syrian opposition, as well as Western countries, against Syrian government forces. The latter has been blamed for alleged chemical attacks in different parts of the country without any solid evidence. This has repeatedly been underlined by Moscow, which has stressed that drawing any conclusions without the presence of inspectors at the site is wrong.

    Reacting to the claims, Damascus has repeatedly said that it destroyed its chemical weapons stockpiles under OPCW supervision, what has been confirmed by the international organization itself.

    READ MORE: Daesh Continues Resistance in Syria Only in US-Controlled Areas - Russian MoD

    Tags:
    sarin, chlorine, chemical weapons, Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launch in Moscow
    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launches in Moscow
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse