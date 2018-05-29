Syrian State-Run Media Accuses US Intel of Staging Fake Chemical Attacks

The Syrian state news agency SANA reported Tuesday that, citing its sources, US intelligence services are continuing to organize staged operations with chemical weapons against Syrians.

According to the Syrian Committee on the elimination of chemical weapons, quoted by the SANA, the US intelligence forces are teaching Syrian families to show the aftermath of chemical attacks at a Syrian base.

"The US and its intelligence and military services continue to prepare staged operations in some parts of Syria, pushing their agents and their tools to use chemical weapons against innocent Syrian citizens, accusing the Syrian state of deception," the source said, as cited by the agency.

According to the media outlet, Syria condemned this "new staging" and confirmed that some other Western countries had been participating in it, namely France, the United Kingdom.

The SANA's source also noted that the committee confirmed receiving certain information that the terrorists who previously collaborated with Daesh* are now working with the United States and the so-called "Syrian Democratic Forces" (SDF), taking away families from the districts under the SDF control to the American base in the area of the al-Jafra field to prepare them for depicting the consequences of the shelling of chemical weapons by the Syrian army.

*Daesh — a terrorist group banned in Russia

