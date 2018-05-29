US to Limit Input in UN Conference on Disarmament Due to Syria’s Presidency

"Syria lacks the credibility to assume the presidency…it will not be business as usual while Syria presides over this body," Nauert told reporters. "During the next four weeks we will limit our participation."
The move comes amid accusations by US and some of its allies against Damascus of alleged use of chemical weapons in the Syrian town of Douma on April 7. The Syrian government and Russia have refuted the allegations back then, saying that it was staged. The Syrian government also invited the experts from OPCW to investigate the reports.
All comments
Show new comments (0)