US to Limit Input in UN Conference on Disarmament Due to Syria’s Presidency

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States will limit its participation in UN’s Conference on Disarmament following Syria’s assumption of presidency over this body, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"Syria lacks the credibility to assume the presidency…it will not be business as usual while Syria presides over this body," Nauert told reporters. "During the next four weeks we will limit our participation."

© REUTERS / Denis Balibouse US Delegation Walks Out as Syrian Envoy Starts Speaking at UN Disarmament Forum

Earlier, the United States delegation staged a walkout in protest at Syria 's presidency of the Conference on Disarmament as Hussam Edin Aala, the Syrian ambassador to the UN, opened a round of the conference.

The move comes amid accusations by US and some of its allies against Damascus of alleged use of chemical weapons in the Syrian town of Douma on April 7. The Syrian government and Russia have refuted the allegations back then, saying that it was staged. The Syrian government also invited the experts from OPCW to investigate the reports.