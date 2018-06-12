Five Policemen Killed in Taliban Car Bomb Attack in Afghanistan - Reports

In the early hours of Tuesday, the Taliban members detonated an improvised explosive device placed inside an armored vehicle in the Moqor district, the outlet reported, citing provincial governor’s spokesman Arif Noori.
The nine-day ceasefire, timed to Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday marking the end of the month of Ramadan, was unilaterally declared by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani last week.
Taliban responded to the move by declaring a three-day truce starting on Friday.
