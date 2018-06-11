15 People Killed, Up to 19 Wounded in 3 Attacks in Afghanistan Amid Ceasefire

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 19 civilians have been injured and 15 security personnel killed in three separate attacks in Afghanistan, the Pajhwok Afghan News agency reported.

An attack on a local education department in the Afghan city of Jalalabad in eastern Nangarhar province took place at around 10 a.m. (05:30 GMT), on Monday leaving at least 10 civilians injured, the Pajhwok Afghan News agency reported citing the governor’s spokesman Attaullah Khogyani.

One of the attackers was reportedly killed by a blast of the explosive device he had detonated while three other assailants were shot by the security forces.

READ MORE: SIGAR Slams Failure of Afghan Officials to Prosecute Corruption

In a separate incident, 15 Afghan security personnel were killed by the radical Taliban movement in Kunduz province, the same agency reported. Moreover, another attack on Monday in the Chaparhar district of Nangarhar province reportedly claimed the lives of 14 civilians.

© AP Photo / Allauddin Khan Taliban Announces Eid Ceasefire With Afghanistan Authorities - Reports

The attacks took place ahead of the ceasefire between the Afghan government and the Taliban movement, timed to Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday marking the end of the month of Ramadan. The truce was announced by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday and supported by the Taliban on Saturday. Ghani said the ceasefire would not prevent the security forces from carrying out their operations against the Daesh terror group.

Although no official date of the ceasefire had been announced, local press outlets indicated Tuesday as the first day of the truce.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS, IS, ISIL) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

