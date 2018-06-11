15 People Killed, Up to 19 Wounded in 3 Attacks in Afghanistan Amid Ceasefire

An attack on a local education department in the Afghan city of Jalalabad in eastern Nangarhar province took place at around 10 a.m. (05:30 GMT), on Monday leaving at least 10 civilians injured, the Pajhwok Afghan News agency reported citing the governor’s spokesman Attaullah Khogyani.
One of the attackers was reportedly killed by a blast of the explosive device he had detonated while three other assailants were shot by the security forces.
READ MORE: SIGAR Slams Failure of Afghan Officials to Prosecute Corruption
In a separate incident, 15 Afghan security personnel were killed by the radical Taliban movement in Kunduz province, the same agency reported. Moreover, another attack on Monday in the Chaparhar district of Nangarhar province reportedly claimed the lives of 14 civilians.
Although no official date of the ceasefire had been announced, local press outlets indicated Tuesday as the first day of the truce.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS, IS, ISIL) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
All comments
Show new comments (0)