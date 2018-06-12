Register
12:39 GMT +312 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    White Helmets uniform found during the search of terrorists’ headquarters in Eastern Ghouta.

    White Helmets Left Aleppo Boy in Pain to Make Propaganda Pics – English Priest

    © Sputnik / Morad Saeed
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 40

    An Anglican priest has blasted the notorious NGO, the White Helmets, for keeping injured Omran Daqneesh, the boy, whose bloodied and dusty face became the “symbol of Aleppo’s suffering,” without treatment for nearly an hour to take a picture of him in a propaganda exercise against the Syrian government.

    Many mainstream media outlets show reluctance in covering the exposure of the most infamous fake about Syria, and it took The Times a few days to report on the Reverend Andrew Ashdown’s revelations.

    READ MORE: US May Try to Rebrand White Helmets Due to Negative Publicity – Journalism Prof

    As he visited the School of Oriental and African Studies in London, accompanied by a member of the House of Lords, Baroness Caroline Cox, the priest accused the White Helmets and western media of waging a distortion campaign, and presented the picture of him with Omran, telling the story behind one of the most haunting images of the Syrian war.

    Ashdown met Omran when he visited Syria in April and learned that the viral snap was taken after the boy’s brother had been killed in an explosion.

    “He was injured and covered with dust and in shock. He was picked up by the White Helmets and placed in the back of the ambulance and forced to sit there without treatment for 40 minutes while they photographed him. His father was furious but couldn’t intervene because they were militants. The White Helmets are militants. Later the international media offered his father thousands of dollars to say that he was against the Syrian government. The family had never supported the rebels and he refused to accept the money,” the priest said.

    The Reverend Ashdown went on to say that the White Helmets were close to jihadists, and his words were later echoed in Baroness Cox’s speech, who previously told Sputnik that “British taxpayer’s money” was being given to the “jihadist group in Syria.”

    “Your taxpayer money is going to groups certainly associated with jihadist groups,” she said, adding that the tripartite strikes by the US, France and the UK against Syria in April were illicit, and it was “extremely improbable” that President Bashar al-Assad had ordered a chemical attack on civilians.

    The White Helmets, who claim to be a group of volunteers risking life and limb to save the lives of thousands of Syrians, have been busted for staging videos and spreading fake images on numerous occasions. Russian media, for instance, released an interview with Omran’s father, which revealed that the group had manipulated the boy into being photographed instead of offering instant help and later threatened the father after he went into hiding to prevent any unwanted media exposure.

    READ MORE: Assad Remark on White Helmets Being UK PR Stunt 'Consistent With Evidence' –Prof

    In the wake of the US announcement that it was halting its funding of the NGO, UK Prime Minister, Theresa May, said that London, in turn, might increase its support for the group. A freedom of information request has revealed that since 2011, the United Kingdom has allocated $3.62 billion (2.71 billion pounds) to the Syrian humanitarian effort, $51.3 million (38.4 million pounds) of which was provided via the conflict, stability and security fund to the White Helmets.

    Related:

    Assad Remark on White Helmets Being UK PR Stunt 'Consistent With Evidence' –Prof
    US May Try to Rebrand White Helmets Due to Negative Publicity – Journalism Prof
    'UK Military, Deep State Pushing for White Helmets' - Analyst
    'White Helmets is Another Arm of the UK Foreign Office' - Syrian MP
    White Helmets 'Sooner or Later' Will be Used in Various War Contexts - Journo
    White Helmets Shared Buildings With Al-Nusra in Syria– Bolivian Filmmaker
    Tags:
    propaganda campaign, war in Syria, White Helmets, Syria, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launch in Moscow
    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launches in Moscow
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse