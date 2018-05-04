US Could Halt Funding White Helmets, Due to Facts of Douma Provocations - MoD

The White Helmets, which claim to be an unbiased NGO, rescuing civilians in Syria, has been caught red-handed staging and spreading false videos of their daily operations on numerous occasions.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Friday that the US could have stopped financing the White Helmets in Syria due to evidence of staged provocations in Douma.

"It is unclear why representatives of the United States and some European countries, who spoke most about the alleged 'chemical attack' in Douma on April 7, did not want to communicate personally with eyewitnesses of the White Helmets' provocation, who arrived in The Hague. Is it a reason for the US decision to stop financing the White Helmets? Today, when there is so much evidence and many eyewitnesses of the horrible provocation, everything seems to be clear," Russian Defense Ministry's spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Friday.

CBS news agency reported earlier in the day, citing the leader of the controversial group that the US administration had halted the flow of US cash, which amounts to a third of their budget, had stopped in recent weeks, almost two months after their delegation was hosted by the US State Department in Washington, DC.

The White Helmets reported in early April an alleged chemical attack in Douma, which they claim was performed by the Syrian government, who has refuted all the allegations.

Following the allegations, three countries, namely the United States, France and the UK launched massive missile strikes against government targets in Syria.

Speaking further, Konashenkov told reporters that experts of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) had completed their work in Syria's Douma, where a chemical attack allegedly occurred.

"A group of OPCW experts completed the work in the Syrian city of Douma. They were verifying reports on the chemical attack allegedly committed by government forces on April 7," Konashenkov said.

He said the OPCW experts were given full access to all sites in Douma, adding that Russian servicemen and military police ensured the safety of all objects and sites in the city.

According to the official, the Syrian army is completing the liberation of the Yarmuk refugee camp from terrorists, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

"The Syrian government troops are completing the operation to liberate the area of the former Palestinian refugee camp Yarmuk in the southern suburb of Damascus," Konashenkov noted.

"At this point, groups of Islamic State [Daesh] terrorists are split and are being eliminated part by part. More than 65 percent of this suburb are under control of government troops," the official said.

According to the spokesman, a total of 1,348 people were have been evacuated from eastern Yarmuk in the past 24 hours, including 506 militants and 842 members of their families.