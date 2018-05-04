OPCW Experts Take Probes at Site of Alleged Douma Attack - Zakharova

According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Russia will further cooperate with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on the investigations of the alleged chemical attack in Syria's Douma.

The spokeswoman further noted that the OPCW experts have taken probes at the site of the alleged chemical attack.

The first fact-finding mission of the OPCW visited a site in the Damascus suburb of Douma to collect samples in connection with the alleged April 7 chemical attack in late-April.

The situation around Syria escalated in the wake of the reports on chemical weapons attack in Douma on April 7, published by a number of Syrian opposition media platforms. The claimed attack prompted France, the United Kingdom and the United States, all of which blamed Damascus for using hazardous substances against civilians, to fire over 100 missiles on what they called the Syrian government’s chemical weapons sites.

The Syrian government and Russia have refuted the allegations, saying that the attack was staged by militants and the White Helmets to influence public opinion and justify possible intervention. In order to investigate the details of the incident, the OPCW sent a fact-finding mission to the Syrian town last week.

On Skripal Poisoning Case

According to Zakharova, Russia doubts in the data provided by Ahmet Uzumcu, director general of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), saying that a large dose of toxin was used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in England.

Commenting on the statement, Leonid Rink, one of the developers of a chemical weapons program, dubbed Novichok in the West, told Sputnik earlier in the day that such doses would have killed all citizens of the city of Salisbury.

Speaking further on the case, Zakharova noted that Moscow was waiting for an official response from other countries which were capable of producing Novichok-class agents.

"We expect a response from other countries which also had and have the capability to produce Novichok," Zakharova said.

Regarding the Skripal case, London was deliberately trying to damage the bilateral relations with Moscow, Zakharova added.

"In the latest [answers to Moscow on the Skripal case] the British continue to completely distort facts and use tough confrontational rhetoric, which only indicates official London's desire to deliberately inflict further damage upon bilateral relations," Zakharova told a briefing.

On March 4, former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found unconscious on a bench near a shopping mall in the UK town of Salisbury. UK authorities have blamed Russia for attempting to assassinate the Skripals with the A234 nerve agent.

Russia has denied having any role in the poisoning, pointing to the lack of evidence provided by London to substantiate its accusations. Moscow has also released a list of questions addressed to the UK authorities on the case.