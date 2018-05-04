US Halts Funding for White Helmets in Syria – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US administration reportedly halted funding for the White Helmets in Syria, a nonprofit praised by the West for helping civilians and blamed by Russia for faking proof of the alleged Syrian government’s atrocities.

Raed Saleh, the leader of the controversial group, told CBS the flow of US cash, which amounts to a third of their budget, had stopped in recent weeks, almost two months after their delegation was hosted by the US State Department in Washington, DC in March.

An internal State Department document reportedly said the Near East Bureau required a confirmation from the administration by April 15 or else all funding for the self-styled humanitarian group would be frozen.

The State Department said White Helmets financing was "under active review," according to the US broadcaster. Saleh complained they had not been formally notified and only had money to last one or two months.

White Helmets reported in early April an alleged chemical attack in Douma, which they claim was performed by the Syrian government, which has then refuted all allegations. Soon after the incident, France, the United States and the UK launched massive missile strikes against government targets in Syria.

Later, the Russian Envoy to the OPCW reported that Russian experts who conducted the verification of reports on the use of chemical weapons in the Syrian city of Douma, found participants of filming of the video, presented earlier by the White Helmets, which was presented as evidence of the supposedly occurring chemotherapy after the alleged chemical attack.

