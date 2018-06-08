Turkey Reportedly Plans to Establish Joint ‘Safe Zone’ in Syria, Iraq

Turkey plans to establish a joint security corridor within Syria and Iraq along its southern border, stretching to the border with Iran, according to the newspaper Yeni Safak.
The planned security zone will be up to 30-40 km wide.
State Department: US-Turkish Roadmap on Manbij to Be Conditions-Based
Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu endorsed a roadmap to ensure stability in Manbij.
US-Turkish relations have suffered a setback amid Ankara's concerns over US support for the YPG, which is viewed by the Turkish authorities as an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has been designated a terrorist organization by Turkey.
Ankara has repeatedly accused Washington of failing to fulfill its promises regarding the withdrawal of the YPG, who seized Manbij from the Daesh* terrorist group in June 2016.
Daesh* (aka IS, ISIS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
