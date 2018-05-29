Dozens Suspected of Links to PKK Arrested in Turkey - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Turkish authorities have arrested at least 32 people across country over links to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey, local media reported.

The operations took place in the provinces of Gaziantep, Van and Sirnak, the Anadolu news agency reported late on Monday, citing the Turkish authorities and sources.

Tensions between Ankara and the Kurds escalated in July 2015 when a ceasefire between Turkey and the PKK collapsed over a series of terror attacks allegedly committed by the party members. Turkish forces are currently involved in the anti-PKK raids across the country.

In January, Turkey announced the beginning of the Operation Olive Branch, aimed against certain Kurdish forces , in Afrin. Ankara considers PYD, a Kurdish political party in northern Syria, and Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) militia affiliates of the PKK.

A member of the PYD's Media Committee told Sputnik previous year that the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party had no intention to break its ties with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in response to Turkey's opposition to the PYD's participation in the Syrian National Dialogue Congress.