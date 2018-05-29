Dozens Suspected of Links to PKK Arrested in Turkey - Reports

The operations took place in the provinces of Gaziantep, Van and Sirnak, the Anadolu news agency reported late on Monday, citing the Turkish authorities and sources.
Tensions between Ankara and the Kurds escalated in July 2015 when a ceasefire between Turkey and the PKK collapsed over a series of terror attacks allegedly committed by the party members. Turkish forces are currently involved in the anti-PKK raids across the country.
A member of the PYD's Media Committee told Sputnik previous year that the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party had no intention to break its ties with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in response to Turkey's opposition to the PYD's participation in the Syrian National Dialogue Congress.
