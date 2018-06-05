Netanyahu: Iran Wants Nuclear Arsenal to Destroy Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has commented on the recent Tehran's announcement about its start of increased uranium enrichment, vowing to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

"Two days ago Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the leader of Iran, said he intends to destroy Israel. Yesterday, he explained how he wants to do it — with unlimited uranium enrichment to create a nuclear arsenal," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated.

The Israeli top official noted that Israel wouldn't let "Iran to obtain nuclear weapons".

The comment followed the announcement by Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman for Iran's nuclear agency, saying that Iran has informed the UN nuclear watchdog about its works aimed to increase the country's nuclear enrichment capacity within the limits set by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

