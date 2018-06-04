Register
21:26 GMT +304 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a speech on Iran's nuclear program at the defence ministry in Tel Aviv on April 30, 2018

    JCPOA is 'Zero-Sum Game' for Israel, While EU Looking for a 'Formula' - Scholar

    © AFP 2018 / Jack GUEZ
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    104

    Radio Sputnik discussed Benjamin Netanyahu's European tour and current tensions in the Middle East with Dr. Gil Murciano, Middle East expert at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs think tank in Berlin.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's main goal at the upcoming negotiations with European leaders is to present Iran as a threat to regional stability, political analyst Gil Murciano told Radio Sputnik.

    "According to Netanyahu, he is going to speak about two topics: the first one is Iran and the second one is Iran. And while it seems that this repetition is made for emphasis, we actually speak about different issues," Murciano said.

    "First of all, the future of the JCPOA, the nuclear deal with Iran following the withdrawal of the US. And the second one is the Iranian build-up in Syria and the Israeli-Iranian conflict in Syria," the scholar explained.

    Commenting on whether Israel would try to persuade other countries to alter the deal or pull out of it, the academic said that Netanyahu would rather focus on issues that are not included in the agreement, for instance Iran's activities beyond its borders and Tehran's attempts to develop ballistic missiles.

    READ MORE: NATO Won't Help Israel in Case of Attack by Iran — Stoltenberg

    "I think the real issue here is obviously the serious revision Netahyahu is aiming for when it comes to the JCPOA," Murciano said.

    "For the Israelis it is more of a zero-sum game versus Iran, while the EU is still trying to find a formula, a recipe for some kind of coexistence, some kind ability to continue to preserve the JCPOA while neutralizing Iran's offensive capabilities. So, there are some fundamental differences between the parties when they enter the discussions over the details," he added.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched a three-day European tour on Monday, during which he will visit Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

    Earlier, Netanyahu said he plans to discuss ways to block Iran's nuclear aspirations and its expansion in the Middle East.

    The view and opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Iran-Israel Tensions Likely to Rise on All Fronts, Including Syria - Analysts
    Iranian President to Muslim Nations: Cut Ties With Israel, Stop Trade With US
    Hypothetical War Scenario: Who Would Prevail, Iran or Israel?
    Tags:
    nuclear deal, meeting, Iran, Israel, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    Flying High
    Flying High
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse