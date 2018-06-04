JCPOA is 'Zero-Sum Game' for Israel, While EU Looking for a 'Formula' - Scholar

Radio Sputnik discussed Benjamin Netanyahu's European tour and current tensions in the Middle East with Dr. Gil Murciano, Middle East expert at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs think tank in Berlin.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's main goal at the upcoming negotiations with European leaders is to present Iran as a threat to regional stability, political analyst Gil Murciano told Radio Sputnik.

"According to Netanyahu, he is going to speak about two topics: the first one is Iran and the second one is Iran. And while it seems that this repetition is made for emphasis, we actually speak about different issues," Murciano said.

"First of all, the future of the JCPOA, the nuclear deal with Iran following the withdrawal of the US. And the second one is the Iranian build-up in Syria and the Israeli-Iranian conflict in Syria," the scholar explained.

Commenting on whether Israel would try to persuade other countries to alter the deal or pull out of it, the academic said that Netanyahu would rather focus on issues that are not included in the agreement, for instance Iran's activities beyond its borders and Tehran's attempts to develop ballistic missiles.

"I think the real issue here is obviously the serious revision Netahyahu is aiming for when it comes to the JCPOA," Murciano said.

"For the Israelis it is more of a zero-sum game versus Iran, while the EU is still trying to find a formula, a recipe for some kind of coexistence, some kind ability to continue to preserve the JCPOA while neutralizing Iran's offensive capabilities. So, there are some fundamental differences between the parties when they enter the discussions over the details," he added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched a three-day European tour on Monday, during which he will visit Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

Earlier, Netanyahu said he plans to discuss ways to block Iran's nuclear aspirations and its expansion in the Middle East.

