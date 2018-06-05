Tehran to Inform IAEA About Boosting Uranium Enrichment - Atomic Organization

"A letter that will be handed over to the IAEA says that the process of increasing the capacity to produce UF6 (uranium hexafluoride) and UF4 (uranium tetrafluoride) will start on Tuesday," Kamalvandi said in an interview with the ISNA news agency.
Kamalvandi reportedly added that Iran had a capacity to accelerate production of centrifuges for the uranium enrichment.
On Monday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered the AEOI to immediately prepare for achieving 190,000 SWU within the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),.
On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump announced that his country would exit the Iran nuclear deal. In addition, Trump decided to re-instate the previously lifted sanctions on Iran. The unilateral move has been opposed by other signatories.
