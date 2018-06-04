Register
04 June 2018
    This photo released on Monday, Sept 4, 2017 by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows Syrian troops and pro-government gunmen standing on pickup trucks with heavy machine-guns mounted on them, in the eastern city of Deir el-Zour, Syria

    Almost 100 Local Tribes Form Coalition to Expel US Forces From Syria - Reports

    © AP Photo / SANA
    Middle East
    0 30

    The presence of US troops in Syria is escalating tensions between government forces and the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), with some politicians and Syrian Army officers accusing the SDF of serving as “puppets” for the US and other western powers.

    In excess of 70 Syrian tribal leaders met in the Aleppo Governorate, specifically the city of Deir Hafer, over the weekend to discuss plans and coordinate with one another to remove US forces from Syria, Al-Masdar News reported on Sunday.

    READ MORE: Syrian Army Doesn't Need Permission from US to Attack Terrorists – MFA Source

    Via a joint statement, the tribes, which are predominately Sunni Muslims, announced the formation of a coalition to oust US and French military personnel from Syria, in addition to liberating territory held by the SDF, provided Damascus is unable to negotiate a reconciliation deal with them.

    ​The tribesmen also reportedly discussed the prospect of fighting Turkish forces in northwestern Syria.

    The different tribes hail from various parts of Syria which are currently occupied by US-backed forces, including the oil-rich provinces of Deir ez-Zor and al-Hasakah.

    Although there’s been some low-level, sporadic clashes and attacks on SDF bases in northern Syria in recent months, particularly in the Raqqa Governorate, where the Popular Resistance of Raqqa (PRoR) operates, we are yet to see the launch a widescale, continuous anti-SDF operation, by either the Syrian Army or local militiamen.

    READ MORE: No to 'Occupation Forces': WATCH Militia in Raqqa Allegedly Shell US Base

    However, in a recent interview with RT, President Bashar al-Assad warned that a widescale anti-SDF offensive would be launched if negotiations fail. 

    This frame grab from video released on Friday, July 21, 2017 and provided by the government-controlled Syrian Central Military Media, shows a Hezbollah cannon pounding militants' positions on the Lebanon-Syria border
    © AP Photo / Syrian Central Military Media
    Hezbollah, Iran-Backed Forces Won't Take Part in South Syria Assault – Source
    In the meantime, the Syrian Army is mobilizing and deploying forces to southern Syria ahead of a major offensive in the Deraa government, where militants control a large chunk of territory, including parts of the provincial capital.

    Last Friday, a military source confirmed to Sputnik reporter Suliman Mulhem that Hezbollah troops and other Iran-backed militiamen won’t be involved in the offensive, likely as part of an acceptable compromise reached with Israel via Russian mediators.

