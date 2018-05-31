Houthi Rebels Down Military Helicopter in South-West of Saudi Arabia - Source

"Air defense of Ansar Allah [Houthi movement] has downed an Apache helicopter of the Saudi army while it was flying over Jahfan in Jizan [province]," the source said.
All crew members have been killed in the crash, according to the source.
Riyadh has not commented on the issue yet.
The accident took place hours after Houthi militants claimed they had struck down an Arab coalition drone on Wednesday night over the southwestern Saudi region of Asir.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
