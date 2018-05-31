Houthi Rebels Down Military Helicopter in South-West of Saudi Arabia - Source

SANAA (Sputnik) - Yemen’s Houthi rebels have downed Saudi Arabia’s military helicopter in Jizan province in the south-west of the kingdom, a military source in the Yemeni Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday, adding that all crew members have been killed in the crash.

"Air defense of Ansar Allah [Houthi movement] has downed an Apache helicopter of the Saudi army while it was flying over Jahfan in Jizan [province]," the source said.

All crew members have been killed in the crash, according to the source.

Riyadh has not commented on the issue yet.

The accident took place hours after Houthi militants claimed they had struck down an Arab coalition drone on Wednesday night over the southwestern Saudi region of Asir.

