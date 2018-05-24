Saudi Air Defense Systems Intercept Houthi Missile Over Jizan Province

DOHA (Sputnik) - Saudi Arabia's air defenses on Thursday destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Yemeni Houthi rebels, who opened fire in the direction of the Saudi province of Jizan, the spokesman for the Arab coalition, Turki Maliki, said on Thursday.

"The ballistic missile, launched from Yemen, [from a location] near the Sadah city, was intercepted by air defense systems. The debris fell on the residential blocks of Jizan, leaving no casualties or material damage," Maliki said, as cited by the Saudi Press Agency.

Meanwhile, the Houthi-owned Al Masirah television broadcaster said that a missile was fired to target the Jizan port.

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the United States Khalid bin Salman said that the Houthis had fired 140 missiles at Saudi targets since the onset of the military conflict in March 2015.

The latest similar incident occurred on May 21, when Saudi military intercepted a Badr-1 ballistic missile launched by the Houthis towards Jizan airport.

The Houthi movement has long been fighting against the government of Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi. Since March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request. The Houthi movement has repeatedly fired missiles at Saudi targets, but the attacks have been intercepted by the Saudi military.