Saudi Air Defenses Intercept Ballistic Missile Over Jizan - Reports

Saudi air defenses have destroyed a ballistic missile over the city of Jizan, local media reported.

Saudi military have intercepted a ballistic missile over the southern city of Jizan, according to Saudi TV. Yemeni Houthis' TV channel reported earlier that the Houthi forces had launched a Badr-1 ballistic missile towards Jizan airport.

Houthis have earlier fired a ballistic missile towards Jizan, targeting the Aramco Fuel Research Center. The missile was reportedly destroyed by Saudi forces.

Couple of days ago, Houthi forces have reportedly launched another Badr-1 missile at a military base in Yemen held by forces of the Saudi-led coalition. There was no information about the damage inflicted by the attack back then.

Saudi Arabia and a coalition of mostly Gulf states launched a military intervention in Yemen in 2015, in a bid to restore the government of Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi who was toppled in a series of uprisings staged by the Houthi rebels. The coalition has suffered a series of setbacks in recent months, with Houthis reportedly launching ballistic missiles and drones into Saudi Arabia and attacking coalition warships.