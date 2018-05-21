Saudi Air Defenses Intercept Ballistic Missile Over Jizan - Reports

Saudi military have intercepted a ballistic missile over the southern city of Jizan, according to Saudi TV. Yemeni Houthis' TV channel reported earlier that the Houthi forces had launched a Badr-1 ballistic missile towards Jizan airport.
Houthis have earlier fired a ballistic missile towards Jizan, targeting the Aramco Fuel Research Center. The missile was reportedly destroyed by Saudi forces.
Saudi Arabia and a coalition of mostly Gulf states launched a military intervention in Yemen in 2015, in a bid to restore the government of Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi who was toppled in a series of uprisings staged by the Houthi rebels. The coalition has suffered a series of setbacks in recent months, with Houthis reportedly launching ballistic missiles and drones into Saudi Arabia and attacking coalition warships.
All comments
Show new comments (0)