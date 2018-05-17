Houthi Missile Reportedly Fired at Saudi-Held Base in Yemen

A military base in Yemen held by forces of the Saudi-led coalition has reportedly become the target of yet another missile strike carried out by the Houthi rebels.

A Badr-1 short-range ballistic missile was reportedly launched by Houthi rebels at the Al-Anad air base in Yemen held by Saudi forces, local al-Masirah TV network reports.

No information about the damage inflicted to the installation and possible loss of life was immediately available however.

The Al-Anad base, located in Lahij province, is employed by the Saudi-led forces to stage attacks against the Houthi forces entrenched in Yemen’s western regions.

Earlier this week the Houthis also launched a ballistic missile at the Aramco Fuel Research Center in Jizan, though it was reportedly intercepted and destroyed by Saudi forces.

Leading a coalition of several Arab and African states, in 2015 Saudi Arabia launched a military intervention in Yemen in a bid to restore the government of Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi who was toppled in a series of uprisings staged by the Houthi rebels and fled to Riyadh.

According to the UN, 22.2 million people in Yemen are in need of food aid, including 8.4 million threatened by severe hunger.