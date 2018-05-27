Yemeni Houthi Rebels Shell Government Forces - Reports

According to the Al-Masirah broadcaster, Yemeni Houthi Shia rebels have fired at least 1 projectile on the positions of the government troops in the western part of the country.

The M-2 missile was fired against the concentration of the government forces on the western coast of the country, pro-Houthi Al Masirah broadcaster reported.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed strife between the government headed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah, since 2015.

The Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf nations has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

The United Nations has taken a number of steps to end the hostilities and to bring the parties to the conflict to the bargaining table. Several rounds of UN-mediated talks have not yielded any major results so far.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW