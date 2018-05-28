Moscow Denies Reports on Interception of Israeli F-16 by Russian Su-34

The Russian Defense Ministry has denied reports on an alleged interception of an Israeli F-16 fighter jet by a Russian Su-34 aircraft, stating that the country's aircraft do not conduct missions in Lebanese airspace.

"The information spread by one of the Israeli news outlets about an alleged ‘interception' of two Israeli F-16s by a Russian Su-34 in Lebanese airspace is amateur nonsense," the Russian Defense Ministry stated.

The ministry specified that "the Su-34 multirole bombers, which belong to the Russian air group in Syria, are not used for flights to intercept aerial targets and do not perform tasks in the airspace of Lebanon."

The comment follows reports erupted earlier in the day in Israeli, Lebanese and Russian media outlets, claiming that the two Israeli Air Force jets were challenged by a Sukhoi Su-34 bomber over Tripoli and forced away.

