Iran to Stay in Syria as Long as Damascus Wants - Tehran

Russian President Vladimir Putin during his talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on May 17 stated that due to the success of the anti-terror fight by Syrian forces, foreign troops should leave the ground. The Iranian foreign ministry has given its response to this plan.

"No one can force Iran to do this. As long as there is terrorism and the government of Syria wants it, Iran will have a presence [in Syria]. Those who entered the country without the permission of the Syrian authorities must leave," representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran Bahram Kasemi stated as quoted by Tasnim.

The announcement was made in wake of the statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad on May 17: the president declared that due to the success of the Syrian army's fight against terrorism and the beginning of the political process, foreign military forces should be withdrawn from the Arabic Republic.

