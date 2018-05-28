Register
    An Israeli army tank fires towards the Gaza Strip (File)

    Israeli Tank Fires at Militant Observation Post After Gunfire From Gaza – IDF

    Middle East
    An Israeli army spokesperson has stated that the IDF came under fire when they detained two Palestinians who had violated the border, finding knives and combustible materials.

    A Palestinian has been killed by Israeli tank fire in northern Gaza, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave.

    The Israeli tank fired a militant observation post in the northern part of the Gaza Strip in response to an attempt to breach the border by two Palestinians and shelling from the enclave's territory, the army's press service said. 

    An IDF spokesperson said that the Palestinians had tried to breach the border fence "with the intention of carrying out an attack."

    The Israeli attack was said to have been a response to an explosive device laid by militants on the Gaza border and the choice of the target was explained by the fact that the location of the land-mine was in the field of view of the observation post.

    The incident took place after the IDF confirmed that a drone loaded with explosives had been launched from the Hamas-run Gaza Strip and subsequently fell in southern Israel last week.

    At least 121 Palestinians have been killed during weeks of unrest since March 30, when Palestinians began their Great March of Return, demanding to be allowed to return to their historic homelands inside Israel.

    Israel has justified their actions citing security reasons, saying they are defending their borders and blame Hamas for encouraging thousands of Palestinians to break through the border and attack Israelis.

