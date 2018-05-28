Register
16:08 GMT +328 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Palestinian demonstrators run for cover during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip May 14, 2018

    Israeli Company Offers Insurance in Case of Missile Attack Amid Gaza Tensions

    © REUTERS / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Israeli insurer Phoenix is now offering people insurance against damage to their homes’ contents from war or terrorist attacks amid mounting threats of a missile strike.

    According to Haaretz, Phoenix is a pioneer in advancing the policy of covering war damage: until now, it was the state that bore responsibility as private insurers believed the risk was too large. Unlike other companies, Phoenix has found a way to get reinsurance from other firms that step into the game if an insurer has to make generous payouts.

    READ MORE: Two Killed as Israeli Army Shells Hamas Target in Gaza

    Phoenix’s senior vice president for general insurance Shlomo Miller has emphasized that under current circumstances, these mainly are rockets and missiles that are expected to cause damage to Israelis’ homes.

    “The problem that this policy offers a solution for is a missile attack. People are insured against earthquakes, but actually there has been more damage from missiles than from earthquakes. We’re offering a solution that hasn’t existed until now, and we’re the only ones in Israel that are giving this coverage,” Haaretz cited Miller as saying.

    The Israeli government, for instance, provides basic coverage for damage done to a home’s contents from war: 88,000 shekels ($24,700) per couple and 9,104 shekels ($2,553) per child under 18. Extra coverage, if required, can be bought through the Israel Tax Authority’s property tax division, but it doesn’t cover such things as jewelry, artwork or antiques. Phoenix’s insurance plan, in turn, includes all those contents.

    Palestinians, wounded in previous weeks during mass protests against Israeli forces along the border of the Palestinian enclave, dubbed The Great March of Return, await medical check-up at the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) clinic in Gaza City (File)
    © AFP 2018 / MAHMUD HAMS
    Third Palestinian Dies Due to Israeli Shelling in S Gaza - Health Ministry
    But Phoenix’s coverage only pitches in after the Israeli authorities have paid out the minimum compensation, “so that in the event of small and moderate damage the company will probably owe the policy holder nothing – although it will pay 10% of the damage covered by the state,” Haaretz reported.

    The media outlet cited the example of the 2014 Gaza war, saying that Hamas launched some 5,000 rockets and mortar shells at Israel at the time, and, according to the tax authority, 4,572 compensation claims were filed for damage to buildings and cars.

    READ MORE: Over 100 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Forces in Gaza – Ministry

    The news comes amid heightened tensions between the Palestinians and Israelis along the border in Gaza: on May 27, an IDF tank had targeted a military observation post in the southern Gaza Strip in response to the discovery of an explosive device placed near its security fence the day before, which went off while being dismantled.

    The shelling came hours after the Israeli military carried out an airstrike on Palestinian armed units in western Khan Yunis in retaliation for the “incident that took place earlier [in the day], in which suspects infiltrated Israel & attempted to damage security infrastructure.” 

    READ MORE: IDF Claims Recovery of Explosives-Rigged Gaza Drone

    Violent clashes erupted after mass Palestinian protests, dubbed the Great March of Return, over the Palestinians refugees’ right to return to their homeland. According to Palestinian medics, at least 115 protesters have been killed during rallies, while more than 13,300 people have been wounded. 

    Related:

    IDF Claims Recovery of Explosives-Rigged Gaza Drone
    Israel Constructing Unique Underwater Barricade on Gaza Border - Reports
    Third Palestinian Dies Due to Israeli Shelling in S Gaza - Health Ministry
    Two Killed as Israeli Army Shells Hamas Target in Gaza
    Israeli Air Force Hits Hamas Targets in Gaza Strip - Reports
    Over 100 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Forces in Gaza – Ministry
    Palestinian Authority Threatens to Cut Ties with Israel if Gaza Blockade Lifted
    Tags:
    missile attack, Gaza Strip, Gaza, Palestine, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Touch the Sky: Paragliders Practice in Stubaital, Austria
    Touch the Sky: Paragliders Practice in Stubaital, Austria
    The Nuke is Not Enough
    The Nuke is Not Enough?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse