Two Killed as Israeli Army Shells Hamas Target in Gaza

Just hours after an airstrike on Palestinian armed units in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, Israeli military struck what they said was a Hamas target near Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip with tank fire Sunday morning.

As a result two Gazans were killed in the attack, while another was critically injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The IDF took to Twitter to confirm the assault, saying one of its tanks had targeted a military observation post in the southern Gaza Strip in response to the discovery of an explosive device, placed near its security fence the day before and exploded while being dismantled.

"Earlier today, IDF troops detonated an explosive device that was placed adjacent to the security fence in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday with the intention of harming IDF soldiers who were present in the area. The explosive device went off during the clearing procedure," the tweet read.

The reports came hours after the Israeli Air Force attacked Palestinian armed units in the southern Gaza Strip, Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, a military wing of Hamas reported.

"Israeli jets carried out strikes on the Ayn Jalut position, which belongs to the resistance movement in western Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza Strip," the movement wrote on its Twitter account.

The IDF confirmed the attack on its Twitter, saying the targets were hit in response to the "incident that took place earlier today, in which suspects infiltrated Israel & attempted to damage security infrastructure."

Since March 30, Palestinians have been holding mass protests, dubbed the Great March of Return, near the Gaza Strip border. The event is dedicated to the so-called Land Day commemorating the day in 1976, when Israeli troops killed six Arabs protesting against confiscation of land. The demonstrators also claim the right of return for people displaced during the war after Israel's creation in 1948.

According to Palestinian medics, 115 Palestinians were killed, while as many as 13,300 protesters were injured during the rallies.