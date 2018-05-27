Register
10:49 GMT +327 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An Israeli army tank fires towards the Gaza Strip (File)

    Two Killed as Israeli Army Shells Hamas Target in Gaza

    © AP Photo / Baz Ratner
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    311

    Just hours after an airstrike on Palestinian armed units in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, Israeli military struck what they said was a Hamas target near Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip with tank fire Sunday morning.

    As a result two Gazans were killed in the attack, while another was critically injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

    READ MORE: Israeli Air Force Hits Hamas Targets in Gaza Strip — Reports

    The IDF took to Twitter to confirm the assault, saying one of its tanks had targeted a military observation post in the southern Gaza Strip in response to the discovery of an explosive device,  placed near its security fence the day before and exploded while being dismantled.

    "Earlier today, IDF troops detonated an explosive device that was placed adjacent to the security fence in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday with the intention of harming IDF soldiers who were present in the area. The explosive device went off during the clearing procedure," the tweet read.

    The reports came hours after the Israeli Air Force attacked Palestinian armed units in the southern Gaza Strip, Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, a military wing of Hamas reported.

    "Israeli jets carried out strikes on the Ayn Jalut position, which belongs to the resistance movement in western Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza Strip," the movement wrote on its Twitter account.

    The IDF confirmed the attack on its Twitter, saying the targets were hit in response to the "incident that took place earlier today, in which suspects infiltrated Israel & attempted to damage security infrastructure."

    Since March 30, Palestinians have been holding mass protests, dubbed the Great March of Return, near the Gaza Strip border. The event is dedicated to the so-called Land Day commemorating the day in 1976, when Israeli troops killed six Arabs protesting against confiscation of land. The demonstrators also claim the right of return for people displaced during the war after Israel's creation in 1948.

    READ MORE: Over 100 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Forces in Gaza – Ministry

    According to Palestinian medics, 115 Palestinians were killed, while as many as 13,300 protesters were injured during the rallies.

    Tags:
    shelling, Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Hamas, Gaza Strip, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    School’s Out for Summer: Russian Schoolers Celebrate Last Bell
    School's Out for Summer: Russian Schoolers Celebrate Last Bell
    The Nuke is Not Enough
    The Nuke is Not Enough?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse