Over 100 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Forces in Gaza – Ministry

GAZA (Sputnik) - Over 100 Palestinians have been injured in ongoing clashes with Israeli armed forces on the Gaza Strip border, the official representative of the local Health Ministry, Ashraf Kedra, told Sputnik on Friday.

"The outcome of the ninth week of the march is 109 Palestinians injured on the Gaza eastern border," Kedra said.

Moreover, the third protester injured earlier died earlier on Friday, he added.

© AP Photo / Adel Hana IDF Spokesman Slams Hamas' 'Propaganda Operation' Around Gaza Protests

According to Palestinian medics, since March 30, 115 Palestinians have been killed, while as many as 13,300 people have been injured during the protests.

Palestinians have been holding mass rallies near the Gaza Strip border Since March 30, known as the Great March of Return. The demonstrators claim the right of return for people displaced during the war after Israel's creation in 1948. The Israeli forces have been suppressing the demonstrators using lethal weapons, citing security concerns.