Over 100 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Forces in Gaza – Ministry

"The outcome of the ninth week of the march is 109 Palestinians injured on the Gaza eastern border," Kedra said.
Moreover, the third protester injured earlier died earlier on Friday, he added.
Palestinians have been holding mass rallies near the Gaza Strip border Since March 30, known as the Great March of Return. The demonstrators claim the right of return for people displaced during the war after Israel's creation in 1948. The Israeli forces have been suppressing the demonstrators using lethal weapons, citing security concerns.
