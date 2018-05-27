Israeli Air Force Hits Hamas Targets in Gaza Strip - Reports

Israeli military jets carried out on Saturday an airstrike on Palestinian armed units in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, a military wing of the Hamas Palestinian movement, said on Saturday.

"Israeli jets carried out strikes on the Ayn Jalut position, which belongs to the resistance movement in western Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza Strip," the movement wrote on its Twitter page.

#BREAKING: Major explosions in Gaza as Israeli Air Force warplanes strike Hamas positions, pictures via @e24h pic.twitter.com/h3Qv48HO2s — ELINT News (@ELINTNews) 26 мая 2018 г.

​Meanwhile, the IDF confirmed in a statement that its jets have carried out an airstrike on positions of the Hamas Palestinian movement in southern part of the Gaza Strip.

"Several minutes ago our military jets carried out an airstrike on terror targets of the Hamas military wing in southern Gaza Strip. The airstrike was carried out in response to an attempt to cross the border and inflict damages to the border infrastructure, which took place earlier in the day," the statement released on late Saturday said.

Since March 30, Palestinians have been holding mass rallies near the Gaza Strip border, known as the Great March of Return. The demonstrators claim the right of return for people displaced during the war after Israel's creation in 1948. The Israeli forces have been suppressing the demonstrators using reportedly lethal weapons, citing security concerns.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW