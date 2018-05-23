IDF: Israeli Air Force Hits Hamas Underground, Naval Targets in Gaza Strip

The Israeli Air Force has struck underground and naval targets belonging to Palestinian militant group Hamas and located in the Gaza Strip, the press service of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said Wednesday.

"A short while ago, IAF aircraft struck underground Hamas terror infrastructure in northern Gaza, as well as 2 additional military targets that belong to the terror organization's naval force," the IDF said on Twitter.

According to the IDF, the strikes came in response to an attack on an Israeli military post a day earlier.

"Additionally, the strikes were carried out in response to the ongoing attempts to dispatch drones and kites, with the intention of conducting terrorist activity and setting Israeli territory on fire," the IDF added.

#Urgent Israeli aircraft targeted two boats to break the siege with a number of rockets in the port of the Gaza Strip, just before. pic.twitter.com/T39RJwYvmQ — Emad rafat (@e24h) 23 мая 2018 г.

The border between the Gaza Strip and Israel has seen multiple protests in the last few weeks. Palestinians have been gathering near the border since late March.