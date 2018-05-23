IDF: Israeli Air Force Hits Hamas Underground, Naval Targets in Gaza Strip

"A short while ago, IAF aircraft struck underground Hamas terror infrastructure in northern Gaza, as well as 2 additional military targets that belong to the terror organization's naval force," the IDF said on Twitter.
"Additionally, the strikes were carried out in response to the ongoing attempts to dispatch drones and kites, with the intention of conducting terrorist activity and setting Israeli territory on fire," the IDF added.
#Urgent Israeli aircraft targeted two boats to break the siege with a number of rockets in the port of the Gaza Strip, just before. pic.twitter.com/T39RJwYvmQ— Emad rafat (@e24h) 23 мая 2018 г.
The border between the Gaza Strip and Israel has seen multiple protests in the last few weeks. Palestinians have been gathering near the border since late March.
All comments
Show new comments (0)