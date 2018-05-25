Houthi Rebels Claim Attack on Saudi Military Base, Riyadh Denies

Houthi rebels in Yemen have regularly fired improvised ballistic missiles at military facilities and other targets in Saudi Arabia in retaliation to Riyadh’s active military campaign in the country.

Houthi forces said they “successfully” targeted a Saudi military base in the Kingdom’s southern Najran province today, according to reports by the AFP news agency, citing local media in Yemen.

A spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition denied these claims and insisted that the missile was intercepted and downed before it reached its target.

Spokesman Turki al-Maliki said the missile was intercepted over Najran city, resulting in debris landing in residential areas of the city. The downing of the missile didn’t result in any casualties, the spokesperson added.

A Houthi-affiliated media outlet specified the projectile the militants fired as a Badr-1 truck-mounted missile, which has been used in several previous attempted attacks against targets in Saudi Arabia.

In a similar attempted strike, a Houthi missile was intercepted over the city of Jizan on Thursday, according to Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia has accused Iran of supplying anti-Saudi forces in Yemen with missiles and other armaments to attack the Kingdom with. Tehran has staunchly denied these allegations on several occasions.

