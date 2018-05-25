Houthi Rebels Claim Attack on Saudi Military Base, Riyadh Denies

Houthi forces said they “successfully” targeted a Saudi military base in the Kingdom’s southern Najran province today, according to reports by the AFP news agency, citing local media in Yemen.
A spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition denied these claims and insisted that the missile was intercepted and downed before it reached its target.
A Houthi-affiliated media outlet specified the projectile the militants fired as a Badr-1 truck-mounted missile, which has been used in several previous attempted attacks against targets in Saudi Arabia.
In a similar attempted strike, a Houthi missile was intercepted over the city of Jizan on Thursday, according to Riyadh.
Saudi Arabia has accused Iran of supplying anti-Saudi forces in Yemen with missiles and other armaments to attack the Kingdom with. Tehran has staunchly denied these allegations on several occasions.
