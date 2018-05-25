Register
25 May 2018
    Palestinians run for cover from tear gas during clashes with Israeli security forces near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, east of Jabalia on May 14, 2018

    Israeli Top Court Rejects Motion Against IDF Use of Force in Gaza

    Middle East
    More than 60 Palestinians were killed and hundreds others injured in violent clashes with Israeli security forces on May 14, when they protested the official opening of a new US Embassy in Jerusalem.

    Israel's Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit lodged by six rights groups against the Israeli military's use of lethal force against Palestinians on the Gaza border during weeks-long protests in the area.

    Responding to the groups' call to declare regulations allowing Israeli forces to fire at civilians as unlawful, the court said that the protests come amid Israel's protracted "armed conflict" with the Islamic Palestinian militant group Hamas and that it had authorized Tel Aviv to use lethal force against the protesters.

    At the same time, the court urged the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to go ahead with their own internal review of the steps taken during the Gaza protests.

    The groups' activists, for their part, have criticized the court's decision saying that it "missed an opportunity to prevent the continuation of the killing and injuries."

    The situation along the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip has substantially worsened over the past several months due to Palestinian rallies called the Great March of Return which started on March 30 to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Palestinian exodus after the creation of the Israeli state.

    Israeli F-15
    Israel Defense Forces Launch Airstrikes on Hamas Targets in Gaza
    The protests have led to numerous clashes, which culminated on May 14 when the United States opened its embassy in Jerusalem.

    At least 62 Palestinians were killed and hundreds more wounded at the time, in what has prompted the United Nations, the European Union, Britain and Germany to call for an independent investigation into Israel's use of force.

    Israel, for its part, has insisted that it is Hamas who is responsible for the outbreak of violence in the region, claiming that the militant group has been staging provocations along the Gaza border using rallies as a pretext.

