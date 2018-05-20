Arms Provided to SDF 'Limited, Mission-Specific' - US-Led Coalition

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The weapons provided by the US-led anti-Daesh coalition to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are rather limited in number and aimed at accomplishing particular missions, Special Operations Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (SOJTF-OIR) commanding general, US Maj. Gen. Jamie Jarrard told Sputnik.

"The weapons provided to the SDF, to include its Kurdish elements, are limited, mission-specific, and provided incrementally to achieve military objectives. We regularly review adjustments to the military support we provide to our SDF partners based on the military requirements of our defeat-Daesh and stabilization efforts," Jarrard said when asked about the future of those weapons and military bases after the end of the anti-Daesh* operation in Syria.

Asked about a new military base reportedly being built in Hasaka in northern Syria — the area that had already been liberated from the militants — Jarrard said that the coalition commanders were "delegating the authority and the responsibility to position people and resources needed" to accomplish the mission to defeat Daesh and protect themselves.

"Many of the remaining Daesh fighters are holed up in an area north of the town of Abu Kamal along the Iraqi-Syria border and in the town of Hajin along the eastern side of the Euphrates River," Jarrard said when asked about the current location of the Daesh terrorists in Syria.

The official stressed that the United States continued to "stand alongside" its partners to ensure full liberation of both Syria and Iraq from the remaining Daesh terrorists.

He refused to comment on media reports about the United States possibly giving its bases to France after withdrawal from northern Syria.

"We do not speak about future operations. As part of the coalition to defeat Daesh, we remain committed to our SDF partners in the campaign to defeat Daesh in Syria. France is a valued coalition partner whose national leadership has made clear its intent to support coalition efforts in Syria," Jarrard noted.

The United States has been providing Syria's Kurds with weapons to fight against the Daesh terror group. The actions of US authorities were opposed by Turkey and led to disagreements between Washington and Ankara. Ankara believes that SDF, as well as the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), are affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a designated terrorist organization in Turkey.

The US-led coalition of more than 70 members is conducting military operations against the Daesh terror group in Syria and Iraq. The coalition's strikes in Iraq are conducted in cooperation with Iraqi officials, but those in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the United Nations Security Council.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia