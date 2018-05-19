Up to 8 Dead, 45 Injured in Multiple Explosions at Afghan Stadium - Officials

According to a spokesman for the provincial governor of Nangarhar, three coordinated blasts during the cricket match on Friday night killed as many as eight people, hurting over 40 in Jalalabad.

The TOLO broadcaster reported, that among the killed in the incident were the organizer of the cricket tournament and the deputy mayor of the city of Mihtarlam, adding that the Taliban movement denied its involvement in the attack.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW