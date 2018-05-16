Register
16 May 2018
    Taliban fighters. (File)

    Afghan Forces Kill Nearly 300 Taliban Members in Farah Province – Reports

    © AP Photo / Allauddin Khan
    Asia & Pacific
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - About 300 Taliban militants have been killed in the Farah province in western Afghanistan in clashes with the country’s security forces, local media reported, citing the provincial governor.

    The Taliban* movement launched a large-scale attack on the Farah province’s capital city on Tuesday morning, and the militants were pushed back by national security forces early on Wednesday, according to the TOLOnews broadcaster.

    READ MORE: Taliban Clashing With Afghan Forces in Western Farah Province — Reports

    "First 1,000 Taliban insurgents attacked Farah districts on Tuesday and after the first attack over 1,000 other insurgents also joined the attack. Fifteen army soldiers, 10 policemen and five civilians were killed in the clashes," provincial governor, Abdul Basir Salangi, was quoted as saying by the 24/7 news channel.

    Daesh in Afghanistan
    © Photo : Youtube/PressTV Documentaries
    Rise of Afghan Daesh Poses Serious Threat to India, China, Russia - Scholar
    The Taliban has not yet confirmed its death toll, according to the media outlet.

    Local residents of the province reportedly said that Taliban militants still remained in a number of districts and posed a threat to the city.

    In late April, the Taliban announced its annual "spring offensive" and has conducted over 2,700 attacks around the country since then. The group has rejected Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s offer to participate in parliamentary and local elections, while urging the Afghan nation to boycott the elections and saying that the country is "occupied" by foreign forces.

    Afghanistan is in a state of political and social turmoil, with government forces fighting the continuing Taliban insurgency, while other extremist groups, such as the Daesh* terrorist group, have also expanded their activities both in the country and neighboring states.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) and Taliban are a terrorist groups banned in Russia

