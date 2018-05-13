Source Reveals Details of Militants' Brutal Massacre in Libyan Army Camp

BENGHAZI (Sputnik) – Four Libyan army personnel were killed, and 12 others wounded as militants attacked the staff of the sixth infantry brigade in the Sabha city in southwestern Libya, a medical source told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Four people were killed, and 12 others injured as a result of the clashes which took place near the brigade camp," the source said.

Another local source told Sputnik that the brigade staff had been attacked by the militants from the Toubou tribes which inhibit southern Libya as well as several other African states.

The security situation in Libya has been deteriorated since 2011, when the country's long-standing leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown, leading to the power struggle between rival political groups.

The lack of the single central government and army resulted in the surge of trafficking activities and the development of militant groups and terror organizations in the country.