Source Reveals Details of Militants' Brutal Massacre in Libyan Army Camp

"Four people were killed, and 12 others injured as a result of the clashes which took place near the brigade camp," the source said.
Another local source told Sputnik that the brigade staff had been attacked by the militants from the Toubou tribes which inhibit southern Libya as well as several other African states.
The lack of the single central government and army resulted in the surge of trafficking activities and the development of militant groups and terror organizations in the country.
